Orioles & CareFirst Team Up for Literacy Night at Camden Yards

On Monday, August 11, Orioles fans heading to the game against the Seattle Mariners are invited to bring new books to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Literacy Night.

Published on August 9, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield are stepping up to help local students start the school year strong and with the gift of reading.

On Monday, August 11, Orioles fans heading to the game against the Seattle Mariners are invited to bring new books to Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Literacy Night. All donations will go to five Baltimore City public schools: Barclay, Harlem Park, John Ruhrah, and Lakeland elementary/middle schools, plus the Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts. Collection bins will be posted at Gates A, C, D, and H.

The night will feature family-friendly activities from Port Discovery Children’s Museum and the Enoch Pratt Free Library, plus interactive stations to spark creativity. One lucky fan who donates a book will win a VIP Orioles Experience which includes game tickets, batting practice access, and a meet-and-greet with a player.

Legendary Cal Ripken Jr. Will Read to the Students

Adding even more star power, Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. will take the field to read to students.

“When I first made it to the big leagues, literacy was one of the causes I became involved with,” Ripken said. “I’m thrilled to play a role in stressing the importance and magic of reading.”

The celebration will also honor Maryland Public Library Summer Program participants, with the Orioles donating 1,000 tickets to local libraries for kids who completed the challenge. Harlem Park Elementary/Middle, this year’s Orioles Adopt-A-School, will also receive tablets from CareFirst to support its literacy curriculum.

Ahead of the event, the Orioles hid game tickets and autographed books in Little Free Libraries across Baltimore. Some were signed by players like Jackson Holliday, Yennier Cano, and Alex Jackson, while local author B.K. Borison donated 100 copies of her Baltimore-based novel, First-Time Caller.

For the O’s, Literacy Night is more than a promotion. It’s a way to keep kids turning pages, chasing dreams, and believing the next chapter can be their best yet.

