Loni Love Says 'I Have No Beef' With Tamar Braxton

'I Have No Beef': Loni Love Responds To Questions About Tamar Braxton & Recent Viral Comments

The comedian’s Aug. 6 'Watch What Happens Live' appearance proves that the best clapback is sometimes no clapback at all.

Published on August 8, 2025

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Loni Love is keeping her energy exactly where she wants it to be – positive, unbothered, and focused on living her best life. The comedian and former The Real co-host made that clear during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when Andy Cohen asked the question everyone had been waiting for: how did she feel about Tamar Braxton’s recent shade?

Without missing a beat, Loni smiled and replied: “I have no beef. That is what I want people to understand.”

Loni Love Says She Is Unbothered By Tamar Braxton’s Comments

She explained that when Tamar’s comment – calling her a “big back Cadillac” on NeNe Leakes’ podcast – was making its way around the internet, she was nowhere near the drama.

“I was in Iceland,” she said.

Rather than matching Tamar’s energy, Loni doubled down on her commitment to using her voice for good.

“I use my platform to entertain, inform, and inspire,” she said. She even slipped in a playful jab, joking that if she were on a Bravo reality show, she might’ve had a spicier response.

While Loni didn’t dwell on it, the shade has some history. She and Tamar’s relationship cooled after their days as co-hosts on The Real. NeNe also didn’t hold back her feelings toward Loni in that same podcast conversation where the “big back Cadillac” comment emerged.

Tamar later walked back her words at the BET Awards during an interview on The Breakfast Club. But Loni’s energy on WWHL showed she was never pressed to begin with.

Whether she’s traveling the globe or keeping her projects in motion, Loni is proof that you don’t have to meet shade with shade. Sometimes, the real power move is living your best life. Period.

'I Have No Beef': Loni Love Responds To Questions About Tamar Braxton & Recent Viral Comments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

