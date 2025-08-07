Listen Live
Orioles Change Ticket Plans With 3% Price Increase

Published on August 7, 2025

David Hess | Baltimore Orioles
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

The Baltimore Orioles are switching things up with more perks, but a bigger price tag! The O’s are overhauling their ticket plans, now ending the longstanding 13 game and 29 game offerings next season and adding new packages they say will provide more flexibility but cost on average 3% more. This new change now means fans currently holding 13 game reserved packages will be steered to 20 games, and those holding 29 game plans will be guided to 40 games.

Baltimore Sun reports,

Fans, who are receiving digital brochures about the shifts over the next week, can opt into higher or lower alternative plans, including a new 10-game reserved seat plan with limited locations and benefits.

The team is preserving its “flex” plan that allows fans to bank various amounts of cash — next season’s maximum will be $6,000, the same as this year — and use it for available seats at regular-season games the fans choose.

