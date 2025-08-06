See Savannah & LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Together

Savannah And LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Together
Is the key to a good marriage pilates and planks? For Savannah and LeBron James, it might be.
The power couple was spotted side by side during a Pilates session in West Hollywood. The clips, posted to Solely Pilates Studio’s Instagram, show LeBron and Savannah holding deep core moves, stretching in unison, and moving through resistance routines like seasoned pros.
The visuals are everything—giving fit, fine, and in sync.
Savannah And LeBron James Hit The Pilates Studio Giving Fitness & Couples Goals
Savannah wore a long-sleeve black crop top and sleek black leggings, accessorized with a pink headscarf and dainty anklet. LeBron matched her energy in a navy “We Are Family” tee, black compression pants, and sleek training shoes.
Pilates has become a go-to workout for those looking to lengthen, tone, and strengthen their bodies. And Savannah is the epitome of a Pilates girlie. (We see this is rubbing off on her NBA player husband, who is now in his off-season).
Savannah often shares snippets of her intense workouts with fans. Just last week, she even joked on Instagram Stories that her Pilates coach had to “cuss her out” after she took a month off.
Because, yes, even the most stylish WAGs and mommy moguls in the game need a summer break.
But the Jameses are clearly back on track.
Watching Savannah and LeBron stretch and sweat together reminds us that couple workouts aren’t just cute, they may be key to relationship building and growth. Who doesn’t want to be in sync with their partner?
From raising a family to building brands, the Jameses are staying locked in. And now they’re locking in their cores too.
