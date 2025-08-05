Listen Live
G Herbo Opens Up On Legacy, Influences, And What’s Next

G Herbo Pays Tribute To Rap Legends, Opens Up on Legacy & What's Next

Published on August 5, 2025

Source: 92Q’s Rap Attack / Rap Attack

G Herbo, celebrated for his raw authenticity and lyrical depth, recently reflected on his life, inspirations, and upcoming projects in a candid interview with AJ Showtime & DJ Twisted offering a glimpse into his journey of resilience, growth, and purpose.

The Chicago rapper spoke on his mission to “go legit,” describing it as breaking free from cycles of poverty and violence that shaped his early years. For Herbo, success means creating a future where his children never have to endure the same struggles. By removing himself from negative environments and charting a path toward long-term stability, he’s rewriting the narrative for his family and setting the tone for generations to come.

A true student of the game, Herbo credits legends like Lil Wayne and Meek Mill for shaping his artistry. He admires Wayne’s unmatched creativity in reinventing beats and Meek’s ability to inspire young artists to dream bigger. These influences have sharpened Herbo’s versatility, fueling standout collaborations with the likes of Benny the Butcher and Nicki Minaj.

Herbo also shared advice for his son, Yosohn AKA Baby Crash, who’s already showing interest in rap. His guidance is simple: make relatable music, study the craft, and build a genuine connection with listeners. He envisions his son carving out a lane similar to a modern-day Bow Wow, respected, relatable, and impactful.

Herbo is pouring his life lessons into his upcoming album, Lil Herb, set for release this fall. The project promises to merge the raw emotion of his early work with the maturity and perspective he’s gained over the years, a homecoming for long-time fans and a statement for new listeners.

Through his reflections, G Herbo reminds fans that his journey isn’t just about personal success, it’s about breaking barriers, honoring those who paved the way, and inspiring the next wave of artists.

Check out the full interview below:

