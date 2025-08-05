Jeezy Beats The Odds To Make It to Baltimore Show, Thanks To An Uber Hero

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

‘Baltimore almost missed out on Jeezy’s highly anticipated tour stop, but a determined rap star, a resourceful team, and one clutch Uber driver made sure the show went on.

The morning of the concert, Jeezy learned all flights to Baltimore and Washington, D.C., had been canceled due to weather. Determined not to disappoint fans, his team arranged for a driver to get him to Baltimore by car. But two hours into the journey, disaster struck: the vehicle hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and forcing them to pull over at a small gas station in South Carolina.

With time ticking, the team scrambled for solutions. A private jet seemed like the answer, but bad weather threatened to ground even that plan. In a last-ditch effort, Jeezy ordered an Uber to take them to the airport for a rental car. When the driver, Tanner, arrived and loaded their bags, Jeezy decided to ask the big question: how much to drive all the way to Baltimore?

Without hesitation, Tanner agreed — and began the 10-hour trek north. Against all odds, they rolled into Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime. Jeezy rewarded Tanner with a Snowman tee, VIP access to the concert, and a heartfelt thank you in front of thousands of fans.

“Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes,” Jeezy said. “There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore!”