Stephen A. Smith Suggests Ravens Share Stadium With Commanders
Stephen A. Smith sparked debate Monday when he proposed the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders should share a stadium in Maryland, an idea he believes would solve the Commanders’ ongoing stadium woes.
Speaking on ESPN, Smith weighed in after former President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend he would block the Commanders’ efforts to build a new stadium in D.C. unless the team reinstates its former, now-retired racist name.
“I’ve always wanted a stadium in the state of Maryland that the Ravens and the Washington Commanders could share, with a lot of employment emanating from D.C.,” Smith said. “That way you wouldn’t have to worry about stuff like this. That’s just my personal opinion.”
Smith explained he floated the idea last year, arguing that two NFL teams sharing one facility, as the Giants and Jets do in New Jersey, would make economic sense, filling at least 17 or 18 weekends a year with games, plus playoff and offseason events. “And it’s the state of Maryland you have to deal with instead of this nonsense,” he added.
But his suggestion was met with skepticism online and raised several practical questions. The Commanders’ ownership has made clear it wants the team to return to Washington, D.C. proper — not stay in the suburbs or move further north. And for the Ravens, who already play in and are renovating M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore, there’s little incentive to share a venue with another franchise from a different market.
On social media, many fans dismissed the idea as out of touch, though some acknowledged his criticism of Trump’s political posturing was spot-on.
While Smith’s take drew plenty of reactions, it’s clear the Ravens and Commanders have very different goals and stadium plans for the future.
Stephen A. Smith Says Ravens Should Share Stadium With Commanders, Baltimore Fans Aren’t Having It was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
