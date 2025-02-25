Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Addresses Justin Tucker Allegations Amid NFL Investigation

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta broke his silence on the accusations against kicker Justin Tucker, calling them “serious and concerning.” He said the team is waiting for the NFL’s investigation before making any decisions, tour media partners at the Baltimore Banner reports.

“We’ll be as patient as we can and gather all the information before deciding,” DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine.

DeCosta mentioned first hearing about the allegations when the story broke via the Baltimore Banner. He also confirmed he had spoken with Tucker but didn’t share any details. Head coach John Harbaugh is set to address the media at the combine on Tuesday.

RELATED: Ravens Justin Tucker Faces Additional Allegations From Three New Massage Therapist

Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The accusations, spanning from 2012 to 2016, come from 16 massage therapists at eight different spas. They claim Tucker repeatedly exposed himself, inappropriately touched some therapists, and even left bodily fluids on massage tables. Two spas reportedly banned him.

Since the first report came out on January 30, the number of accusers has grown. The NFL has launched an investigation and has already sent representatives to Baltimore to interview those involved.

Tucker has denied the allegations, calling them “false and incredibly hurtful.” He hasn’t spoken further, and his reps are sticking to his original statement.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to discipline players for actions that pose a “genuine danger” or “undermine the integrity” of the league. The policy was previously used in the case of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faced similar allegations and was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

DeCosta emphasized that the Ravens evaluate every case individually. “Each situation is different,” he said. “We’ll wait for the full investigation before making any decisions.”

The Ravens have made Tucker the highest-paid kicker multiple times, most recently extending his contract in 2022 through 2027. If they were to release him, it would create a significant salary cap hit. The team currently has no backup kicker but could find one through the draft or free agency.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

NFL Is In Baltimore Investigateing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ravens Justin Tucker Faces Additional Allegations From Three New Massage Therapist