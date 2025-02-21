NFL Is In Baltimore Investigateing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

NFL investigators were in Baltimore this week, interviewing massage therapists who have accused Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The investigation stems from a report from our media partners at The Baltimore Banner, which detailed allegations from 16 massage therapists across eight different spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area. Two more women say they expect to speak with investigators soon.

The allegations against Tucker include claims that he repeatedly exposed himself, made unwanted contact with therapists, and even left bodily fluids on massage tables. Two spas reportedly banned him because of his behavior. The incidents allegedly took place between 2012 (his rookie season) and 2016.

Tucker has denied everything, insisting he was never banned from any spa.

An NFL spokesperson previously stated that the league won’t provide updates on the investigation and that there’s no timeline for a decision.

Three of the women interviewed this week said league investigators spent over 90 minutes questioning each of them about their experiences with Tucker.

Afterward, one woman said, “I hope we can all get the accountability we’re looking for at the end of this.”

The Ravens have simply said they’re “monitoring the situation.”

It’s unclear whether Tucker will face any consequences, but the NFL’s personal conduct policy allows for punishment if a player’s actions “pose a genuine danger” or “undermine the integrity of the league.”

For serious violations like sexual misconduct involving physical force, the league typically enforces a six-game unpaid suspension.

A similar case involved quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL’s investigation led to an initial six-game suspension, later increased to 11 games, a $5 million fine, and mandatory therapy.

With NFL free agency around the corner, the Ravens may have to make a decision on Tucker before the league does. If they cut him, they could do so in a way that minimizes salary cap issues as soon as March 12.

Tucker, widely considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, just wrapped up the worst season of his career, making only 22 of 30 field goal attempts for a career-low 73.3% accuracy.

