Listen Live
Local

Johns Hopkins Medical School Will Now Be Free To Most Students

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Future medical students get ready for free tuition! Johns Hopkins medical school will now be free for most students starting this fall, this is all thanks to a $1 billion donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies. This free tuition applies to medical students whose families earn less than $300,000 and will also cover living expenses  from families earning up to $175,000.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a statement,

“As the U.S. struggles to recover from a disturbing decline in life expectancy, our country faces a serious shortage of doctors, nurses, and public health professionals and yet, the high cost of medical, nursing and graduate school too often bars students from enrolling.”

 “By reducing the financial barriers to these essential fields, we can free more students to pursue careers they’re passionate about and enable them to serve more of the families and communities who need them the most.”

https://x.com/JohnsHopkins/status/1810286743901405311?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA
Local

List: Fourth Of July Fireworks In The Greater Baltimore Region

Celebrity

Keith Lee Speaks, Defends Taraji P. Henson After 2024 BET Awards Flub

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

Johns Hopkins Medical School Will Now Be Free To Most Students

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
Entertainment

Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close