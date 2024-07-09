Johns Hopkins Medical School Will Now Be Free To Most Students

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Future medical students get ready for free tuition! Johns Hopkins medical school will now be free for most students starting this fall, this is all thanks to a $1 billion donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies. This free tuition applies to medical students whose families earn less than $300,000 and will also cover living expenses from families earning up to $175,000.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a statement,

“As the U.S. struggles to recover from a disturbing decline in life expectancy, our country faces a serious shortage of doctors, nurses, and public health professionals and yet, the high cost of medical, nursing and graduate school too often bars students from enrolling.”

“By reducing the financial barriers to these essential fields, we can free more students to pursue careers they’re passionate about and enable them to serve more of the families and communities who need them the most.”

