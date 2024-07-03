92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

When Baltimoreans hit the polls in November, they’ll have the chance to vote on whether City Hall should give a one-time payment of $1,000 to parents upon the birth or adoption of a child.

On Monday, the city board of elections certified more than 10,000 signatures from city residents supporting the Baltimore Baby Bonus, a proposed charter amendment spearheaded by the Maryland Child Alliance.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: $1,000 ‘baby bonus’ for new parents will appear on city ballots in November