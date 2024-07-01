Listen Live
Sports

Maryland Native, Quincy Wilson Becomes Youngest Male U.S. Track Olympian

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 4

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Quincy Wilson, a student at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland is on his way in becoming the youngest male American track Olympian! He was selected for the U.S. 4×400 meter relay team after an amazing performance at trials, setting the world-record for under-18 runners at 16 years old.

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Are Black People More Athletic?

The official announcement for the Olypic team hasn’t been released yet but Wilson’s coach Joe Lee told USA TODAY that they received the news Sunday. “The call came directly to me from USA Track & Field,” he told the newspaper. “I called Quincy afterwards with the good news.” Quincy Wilson shared after he broke the record in the 400-meter semifinals, “I’ve never been this happy a day in my life when it comes to track”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C83SCzFsYES/?igsh=dDAyMzhsNmVneG5u

Before Wilson the youngest American male track athletes to qualify for the Olympics were Jim Ryun and Erriyon Knighton, who were 17 when they became Olympians. Congrats Quincy Wilson! The DMV is rooting for you all the way!

source: NBC News

Also See:

Sha’Carri Richardson Shows Out During U.S. Track Trials, Earns Spot On U.S. Olympic Team, X Salutes Her

Maryland Native Angel Reese Joins Ownership Group of D.C. Women’s Soccer Team

Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland

Maryland Native, Quincy Wilson Becomes Youngest Male U.S. Track Olympian  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Black Marijuana Leaf icon
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close