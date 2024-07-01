Listen Live
Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event

A word of advice to DJs and rappers - do not play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" in Canada.

Published on July 1, 2024

Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

A word of advice to DJs and rappers – do not play Kendrick Lamars “Not Like Us” in Canada.

RELATED: Sheryl Crow Slams Drake For Resurrecting Tupac Via AI

RELATED: Questlove Declared Hip-Hop Dead Amid Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, X Reacts

Rapper Rick Ross was allegedly attacked after his performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. According to reports and a video on DJ Akademiks Twitter/X account, Ross concluded his set at the event by playing the diss tracked aimed at Drake and concertgoers confronted the rapper and his security team. After some words, the fists started flying. Men who look like Ross and his team were punched numerous times.

Security is seen hitting the ground after multiple punches to the face and body.

 

 

There has been no confirmation at this time if it is indeed Rick Ross and his team in the video or if anyone was injured in the scuffle.

In April, Ross inserted himself in the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake with his song directed at the Toronto rapper, “Champagne Moments.” In the track, Rozay defiantly rappers N****s leakin’ their records when we speakin’ directly/If we keeping it gangsta, when you see me, you check me.”

Ross also accused Drake of getting BBL surgery, a nose job, and sending a cease-and-desist letter to fellow rapper French Montana.

“Not Like Us” has had legs, hitting number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Kendrick Lamar performed the song 5 times at his “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California this past June. The song has been referenced on many occasions, including the 2024 BET Awards last night (June 30th).

We hope everything remains cool between all parties involved.

The post Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event appeared first on Black America Web.

