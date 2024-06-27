Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto Reacts to Colby Colb Letting Her Know Birthday Bash Was Sold Out [Video]

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

Birthday Bash turned into Big Latto Bash on June 22nd. Fans gathered from around the world to Atlanta Georgia and truly witnessed history. Latto was the first female headliner in Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash concert HISTORY (or HERSTORY if you will). The Clayco native brought out some heavy hitters like, Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage. Not only did Latto bring out superstars, but she also brought out rising star Anycia to perform their summer smash ‘Back Outside’. Once that song turned on, the whole State Farm Arena started to shake.

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Colby Colb Senior VP/Programming of Radio One & Reach Media caught up with Latto after she lit the stage on fire. After all the months leading up to it, the show was over & Colby had some great news for Latto, Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was sold out! Check out Big Latto’s reaction:

RELATED: Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

RELATED: Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Latto Reacts to Colby Colb Letting Her Know Birthday Bash Was Sold Out [Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Style & Fashion

Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close