Baltimore Native Carlton “Bub” Carrington Selected In First Round Of 2024 NBA Draft

Baltimore native and former St. Francis Academy star Carlton “Bub” Carrington is officially an NBA baller! Wednesday night during the NBA Draft we witnessed another success story coming out of Baltimore, when Carlton was selected by the Washington Wizards with the 14th pick. So now we can all support him by heading right up I-95! Portland originally had the 14th selection, but reportedly traded it and that’s how Carlton landed with the Washington Wizards in exchange for former first round pick Deni Avdija.

Carrington became the first St. Frances graduate to be selected since Mark Karcher in 2000 and the fifth lottery selection out of the Baltimore Catholic League.