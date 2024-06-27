Remy Ma’s Son Arraigned on 7-Count Indictment for Murder

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Remy Ma’s 23 year-old son was arrested and arraigned on a seven-count indictment, including murder.

The rapper’s oldest child, JaySon Scott, was formally charged on Tuesday for first and second degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and first degree endangerment. Scott is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of a 47 year-old man, Darius Guillebeaux.

Scott’s associate, Richard Swygert, was also charged and both men are being held in jail without bail. If Scott is convicted on all seven counts, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Swygwert faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Remy Ma publicly addressed her son’s legal troubles in a statement saying:

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth, This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon’s innocence.”

Remy Ma also revealed that although she wants to say more, she’s been strongly advised by Scott’s legal counsel not to say anything.