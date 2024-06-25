Beanie Sigel on ‘Forever’ Music, Community Empowerment, and Mobilizing Justice

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In this business, we occasionally have pivotal conversations with music legends. These aren’t just surface talks about their latest records or entertainment gossip, but meaningful conversations that can benefit our culture. I had the privilege of experiencing this with Philadelphia hip-hop legend, Beanie Sigel.

Throughout his career, he’s witnessed and shared many profound moments. We discussed some of these while he was in town for AFRAM 2024. During our hour together, it became clear that his vision extends far beyond music. “I always knew I wouldn’t make music forever,” Sigel shared. “I try to make ‘forever’ music. This is the other side of it—our community. Not just in Philadelphia and our sister city, Baltimore, but across the United States. We face the same issues within our community.”

“I believe it’s our duty as celebrities and influencers to speak to those impacted by these issues,” he continued. “Whether it’s gun violence, incarceration, or mental health, we should use our platforms to help.”

This was a powerful statement. My team believes that music and entertainment are among the most effective ways to reshape and elevate culture. Hearing this from Sigel, given his stature in the industry, was especially impactful. Our culture becomes unstoppable when more influential voices recognize their power.

Introducing Mobilize Justice

Sigel and his team are doing significant work across state lines. We focused on one project in particular, Mobilize Justice, a campaign to empower millions of people affected by justice and violence to become educated, engaged, and active in the political process.

Sigel draws on his experiences with the justice system to inspire his work to liberate those behind bars and their communities. His business partner, Marvin Bing, shared, “We’re coming together to unite our communities.” He continued, “The justice-impacted community, those still inside, and those who have come home; we’re bringing together people impacted by gun violence in the community.”

“Let’s combine these efforts with credible messengers, led by people with these life experiences, advocating for policy change and civic engagement. And let’s coordinate with our brothers and sisters around the country.”

It’s an ambitious plan, but Sigel and his team are the right ones for the mission. They’re still in the organizing phases, and I appreciated their willingness to share exclusive information. It will be interesting to watch their vision come to life, and we are grateful for the work they will do.

We’ll Be Watching

Thanks again to Beanie Sigel and his team for stopping by the show. We appreciate their openness and honesty. We look forward to their impactful work in the community and will continue to celebrate a legacy in hip-hop that will endure.