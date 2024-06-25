Listen Live
More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

Published on June 25, 2024

Some Maryland drivers are learning they cannot register their cars because of toll flags.

Data from the Maryland Vehicle Administration shows toll flags jumped to nearly 12,000 in just 4 months and now more than, 45,000 drivers cannot register their vehicles without first clearing toll violations.

RELATED: Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1

According to data retrieved by WMAR News, as of May 31, 46,474 Maryland drivers had outstanding toll flags.

MDTA can’t comment on an individual’s case, but they’re always willing to work with customers on their toll debt. Customers can call 1-888-321-6824, use the DriveEzMD.com webchat, or visit one of their Customer Service Centers to receive help from E-ZPass customer agents.

The best way to receive significant discounts and avoid the potential consequences of not paying tolls is to get E-ZPass, properly mount transponders, and ensure accounts are funded.

In 2023, the Maryland Office of Legislative Audits issued a report identifying 68,000 potentially improper tolls totaling $545,000 related to 11,488 Hatem Bridge discount plan customers. This year, the OLA plans to review corrective actions taken by the MDTA to fix this issue.

RELATED: More Than 82k+ Customers May Have Been Overcharged Using Maryland Tolls

If you believe you were improperly charged tolls, click here to file a complaint with the OLA.

Car registration fees in Maryland will go up starting July 1.

 

