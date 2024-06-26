Listen Live
Judge Delays Decision to Release Keffe D Davis on Bond

Published on June 26, 2024

Just when Keffe D Davis scrounged up enough money to make bail, a judge has delayed her decision to release the murder suspect on trial.

Davis is currently awaiting trial for the murder of iconic rap star Tupac, which is scheduled to start in November. The presiding judge over the case, Judge Carli Kierny, set Davis’ bail at $750,000 back in January, after he was arrested in Las Vegas.

Now that Davis is ready to make that bail payment, Judge Kierny wants to look into where exactly the money came from after music manager Cash “Wack 100” Jones made a post on Instagram claiming that he had “finalized” Davis’ bond. According to reports, Jones contributed $100,000 to an insurance company to then cover the rest of the bond bill.

Jones claims this money was just a gift, but prosecutors on the case argue that it’s actually payment for an interview Jones wants to do with Davis about Tupac’s murder. Jones has admitted wanting to do an interview with Davis but says only after the trial.

 

