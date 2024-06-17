Police Investigating After Woman Is Attacked & Killed By Two Stay Pit Bulls In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and killed by two stray pit bulls Friday evening.
According to reports, two stray pit bulls were roaming North Pulaski Street when around 9 p.m. they mauled multiple women. A 50-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police.
To capture the dogs, there was a city-wide call for additional gear as officers waited for animal control and the police helicopter that was tracking them from above.
Police say two officers fired their weapons – striking one of the dogs. At this time, police have not named the owner or indicated if any criminal charges will be filed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
