Listen Live
Local

Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

maryland lottery logo

Source: maryland lottery / maryland lottery

The Maryland Lottery is warning the public about a new phone scam! The scam involves someone telling people they have won the Powerball game and need to claim their prize.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the calls are coming from the 208-334-2600. The issue is that number does belong to the Idaho Lottery, so this ay be believable to some people. However the scammers are spoofing the phone number, and the Idaho Lottery has no involvement in these calls.

Related Stories

https://x.com/MDLottery/status/1801233033711714367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1801233033711714367%7Ctwgr%5Ecb340588bef3adc0e65d57bfa195eb952e285b21%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wbaltv.com%2Farticle%2Fmaryland-lottery-warns-public-phone-scam-claiming-powerball-winnings%2F61095038

More from 92 Q
Trending
1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

92Q's Father's Day Promotion Graphic
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close