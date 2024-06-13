Maryland Lottery Warns Public About Phone Scam

The Maryland Lottery is warning the public about a new phone scam! The scam involves someone telling people they have won the Powerball game and need to claim their prize.
According to the Maryland Lottery, the calls are coming from the 208-334-2600. The issue is that number does belong to the Idaho Lottery, so this ay be believable to some people. However the scammers are spoofing the phone number, and the Idaho Lottery has no involvement in these calls.
https://x.com/MDLottery/status/1801233033711714367?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1801233033711714367%7Ctwgr%5Ecb340588bef3adc0e65d57bfa195eb952e285b21%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wbaltv.com%2Farticle%2Fmaryland-lottery-warns-public-phone-scam-claiming-powerball-winnings%2F61095038
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop
-
Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere