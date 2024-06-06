Listen Live
The Dream Denies Rape and Sexual Battery Allegations

Published on June 6, 2024

Singer and songwriter The Dream is denying all allegations of rape and sexual battery made against him by his former protégé.

Chanaaz Mangroe is accusing The Dream of promising to promote and help her music career but instead trapped her in an abusive relationship. She claims that he strangled her and forced her to have sex with him multiple times. Mangroe also says The Dream recorded intimate moments of her and threatened to show it to other people.

A representative for The Dream released a statement from the musician to the New York Times saying, “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

 

