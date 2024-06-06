Listen Live
Billboard Names Top 10 Hottest Female Rappers

Published on June 6, 2024

There’s no denying that the girlies are killing the rap game right now and Billboard has released a list of the top ten hottest female rappers out right now.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, snagged the number one spot as she continues to make history on her record-breaking Pink Friday 2 tour. Sexyy Red claimed the number two spot, while Megan Thee Stallion sits at number three. Megan is currently on her first headlining tour with fellow rapper GloRilla, who’s number six on the list.

In the lead ahead of Big Glo is Doja Cat and Ice Spice, who just announced the upcoming release for her debut album, Y2K, slated for July 26. She will also go on tour this summer, mostly in Europe, and will kick off the U.S. leg of the tour at the end of July.

Although Cardi B has yet to make good on her promise of dropping her sophomore album this year, she still snagged the number seven spot on Billboard’s list. It’s been six years since Cardi B released Invasion of Privacy in 2018, but she has dropped some hot singles from her new project, including Enough (Miami) and Like What.

Latto, JT and Flo Milli also made Billboard’s list, coming in at number 8, 9 and 10 respectively. JT’s former rap group member, Yung Miami, recently spoke out about the City Girls breaking up, explaining that them doing their own thing individually works better than doing it in a group. JT has certainly been doing just that, dropping two hit singles this year, Okay and Sideways. JT has also been hitting the streets in a “gorilla” marketing type of way, performing at clubs and festivals across the country.

