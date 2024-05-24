Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Big Freedia Sued for Copyright Infringement

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Iconic musicians Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Big Freedia are facing a new lawsuit filed by the New Orleans bounce music group Da Showstoppaz and it all has to do with the hit song, “Break My Soul.” The group is suing the trio for copyright infringement and unfair trade practices over the use of the phrase “release a wiggle.”

According to Da Showstoppaz, their music was used without their permission, sparking a legal battle over intellectual property rights. They claim that Big Freedia stole the phrase “release a wiggle,” from their 2002 hit with the same name and used it in her song “Explode,” which was released in 2014. Beyoncé then sampled “Explode” in “Break My Soul,” a single from her critically-acclaimed album, “Renaissance.” How does Jay-Z get thrown into this? Well, he’s named as one of the writers and producers on the song. Although Big Freedia is credited on “Break My Soul,” Da Showstoppaz are not.

The plaintiffs, Teesa Avie, Keva Bourgeois, Henri Braggs and Brian Clark, all members of the short-lived group, are arguing that Big Freedia and “Explode” producer Adam Pigott were well aware of the original song and should have ensured proper credit was attributed to them. They are seeking credit for both “Explode” and “Break My Soul,” as well as royalties for future use. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, nor Big Freedia have not made any public statements about the lawsuit.