Baltimore Inner Harbor Declared Swimmable

Who’s ready to go swimming at the harbor? The Waterfront Partnership says the water in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is now clean enough to swim! However the Waterfront Partnership says although the water has been found safe and the Harbor meets Maryland’s standard for swimming on dry weather days, there are still important factors like boat traffic, polluted sediment and wet weather to consider, as with any large body of open water.

To celebrate the initiative Waterfront Partnership is hosting a public “Harbor Splash” swimming event Sunday, June 23.

Mayor Brandon Scott said,

“We all own this collectively, owning up to what the harbor was but also saying, this is where we are now and this is where we’re going to go is our collective responsibility to talk about that.

I know the data, I know the water is safe, and that’s why I’ll be jumping in the harbor”

The resident and CEO of Brown Advisory and chairman of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative Michael Hankin said,

“We know our work is far from over, but we must start swimming. It’s a commitment to keep working to ensure that our ecosystem thrives and that swimming in the harbor becomes a routine occurrence.”

“We had an ambitious goal and, with a lot of hard work and people believing we could do it; we are finally realizing our vision.”

To learn more log on to https://www.waterfrontpartnership.org/harborsplash