Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Inner Harbor Declared Swimmable

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Baltimore City

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Who’s ready to go swimming at the harbor? The Waterfront Partnership says the water in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is now clean enough to swim! However the Waterfront Partnership says although the water has been found safe and the Harbor meets Maryland’s standard for swimming on dry weather days, there are still important factors like boat traffic, polluted sediment and wet weather to consider, as with any large body of open water.

To celebrate the initiative Waterfront Partnership is hosting a public “Harbor Splash” swimming event Sunday, June 23.

Mayor Brandon Scott said,

“We all own this collectively, owning up to what the harbor was but also saying, this is where we are now and this is where we’re going to go is our collective responsibility to talk about that.

I know the data, I know the water is safe, and that’s why I’ll be jumping in the harbor”

The resident and CEO of Brown Advisory and chairman of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative Michael Hankin said,

“We know our work is far from over, but we must start swimming. It’s a commitment to keep working to ensure that our ecosystem thrives and that swimming in the harbor becomes a routine occurrence.”

“We had an ambitious goal and, with a lot of hard work and people believing we could do it; we are finally realizing our vision.”

To learn more log on to https://www.waterfrontpartnership.org/harborsplash

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

NIH - National Institute on Drug Abuse "Ask the Experts" Podcast
Health

Ask the Expert – NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse Podcast 5/18

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close