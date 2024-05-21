Diddy’s Former Head of Security Says He Witnessed Abuse

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy’s former head of security, Roger Bonds, is continuing to speak out about the things he witnessed during his time working for Diddy.

Bonds recently did an interview with Piers Morgan and further detailed domestic violence incidents between Diddy and Cassie and Diddy and Kim Porter.

Bonds claims that he was one of the only people to try and help Cassie during her abusive relationship with Diddy. He also tells a shocking story of an incident with Kim Porter where she told Diddy he would have to explain to the media the scratch she would put across his face if he ever put his hands on her again.

Due to the non-disclosure agreement that was included in their lawsuit settlement, Cassie and Diddy are both now “legally” barred from talking about each other in public forums.