Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations for BET Awards 2024

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost that time of year again! BET Awards 2024 will air on BET June 30 at 8pm EST, and the nominations are finally in. The night will celebrate music’s biggest stars and some of them will even hit the stage to perform.

Despite his viral beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Drake is in the lead with seven nominations for this year’s awards. The star is nominated for several categories including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, as well as for Album of the Year for his project For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition).

However, Drake will have to go up against multiple top contenders for the Album of the Year award, including Nicki Minaj who comes in as a close second for the most nominations with six. Right on the heels of making history with her Pink Friday 2 Tour, Nicki is also nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

J.Cole, Sexyy Redd, Victoria Monet and SZA all have five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher and Tyla each have four. The performance line up for the show includes GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Redd and Victoria Monet.