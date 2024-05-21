Listen Live
Entertainment

Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations for BET Awards 2024

Published on May 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s almost that time of year again! BET Awards 2024 will air on BET June 30 at 8pm EST, and the nominations are finally in. The night will celebrate music’s biggest stars and some of them will even hit the stage to perform.

Despite his viral beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, Drake is in the lead with seven nominations for this year’s awards. The star is nominated for several categories including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, as well as for Album of the Year for his project For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition).

Related Stories

However, Drake will have to go up against multiple top contenders for the Album of the Year award, including Nicki Minaj who comes in as a close second for the most nominations with six. Right on the heels of making history with her Pink Friday 2 Tour, Nicki is also nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

J.Cole, Sexyy Redd, Victoria Monet and SZA all have five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyonce, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Usher and Tyla each have four. The performance line up for the show includes GloRilla, Latto, Sexyy Redd and Victoria Monet.

RELATED TAGS

92Q baltimore bet awards BET Awards 2024 chey parker drake Nicki Minaj quicksilva show Sexyy Redd SZA Victoria Monet

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

NIH - National Institute on Drug Abuse "Ask the Experts" Podcast
Health

Ask the Expert – NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse Podcast 5/18

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close