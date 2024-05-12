Amanda Seales Talks Comedy Tour, Recent Controversy & More With The QuickSilva Morning Show [WATCH]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda Seales dropped by The QuickSilva Morning Show to talk about what’s been happening in her world.

The comedian and podcast host chatted about her comedy tour. recent controversy + trending topics and more!\

Check out the full interview:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE QSMS INTERVIEWS…

Ed Reed Checks In With The Quicksilva Morning Show

Lucky Daye Talks New Music, Relationships, Rap Beefs & More!