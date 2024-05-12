Listen Live
Entertainment

Amanda Seales Talks Comedy Tour, Recent Controversy & More With The QuickSilva Morning Show [WATCH]

Published on May 12, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Amanda Seales & The Quicksilva Morning Show At 92Q

Source: R1 / R1

Amanda Seales dropped by The QuickSilva Morning Show to talk about what’s been happening in her world.

The comedian and podcast host chatted about her comedy tour. recent controversy + trending topics and more!\

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Check out the full interview:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

CATCH UP ON THESE QSMS INTERVIEWS…

Ed Reed Checks In With The Quicksilva Morning Show

Lucky Daye Talks New Music, Relationships, Rap Beefs & More!

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

11 items
News

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Baltimore Violence
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close