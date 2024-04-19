Lucky Daye Talks New Music, Relationships, Rap Beefs & More!

Lucky Daye is in Baltimore and of course, he dropped by The Quicksilva Morning Show to talk about the latest in his career.
He also talked a little about relationships and the current state of hip-hop with all this new rap beef and tea.
Check it out below:
MORE QUICKSILVA MORNING SHOW INTERVIEWS…
Ed Reed Talks AFC Championship Predictions With The Quicksilva Morning Show
Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show
