Lucky Daye Talks New Music, Relationships, Rap Beefs & More!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lucky Daye is in Baltimore and of course, he dropped by The Quicksilva Morning Show to talk about the latest in his career.

He also talked a little about relationships and the current state of hip-hop with all this new rap beef and tea.

Check it out below:

MORE QUICKSILVA MORNING SHOW INTERVIEWS…

Ed Reed Talks AFC Championship Predictions With The Quicksilva Morning Show

Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show