Lucky Daye Talks New Music, Relationships, Rap Beefs & More!

Published on April 19, 2024

55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Lucky Daye is in Baltimore and of course, he dropped by The Quicksilva Morning Show to talk about the latest in his career.

He also talked a little about relationships and the current state of hip-hop with all this new rap beef and tea.

Check it out below:

