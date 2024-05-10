Flauaje Talks The Rap Game, Choosing LSU, Upbringing & New Music W/ NLE Choppa

Flaujae dropped by 92Q with Hustleman Fatz to talk about the latest in her career.
The rapper and basketball star talked about her experience on the rap game and how her upbringing shaped her into the person she is today.
She also talked about what’s next in her career including new music with NLE Choppa.
Check out her full interview below:
