YBS Skola Talks New Project, Motivating Artist From His City & Opening For Lil Baby

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

YBS Skola recently sat down with 92Q’s Hustleman Fatz for an exclusive interview to talk about the latest in his career.

The Baltimore-bred rapper spoke about his new project, why it’s important to motivate up-and-coming artists from the city, and his experience opening for Lil Baby.

Check out the full interview below:

Video Cred: @shotbyreezy