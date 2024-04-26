Listen Live
YBS Skola Talks New Project, Motivating Artist From His City & Opening For Lil Baby

Published on April 26, 2024

YBS Skola & Fatz At WERQ

YBS Skola recently sat down with 92Q’s Hustleman Fatz for an exclusive interview to talk about the latest in his career.

The Baltimore-bred rapper spoke about his new project, why it’s important to motivate up-and-coming artists from the city, and his experience opening for Lil Baby.

Check out the full interview below:

