YBS Skola Talks New Project, Motivating Artist From His City & Opening For Lil Baby

YBS Skola recently sat down with 92Q’s Hustleman Fatz for an exclusive interview to talk about the latest in his career.
The Baltimore-bred rapper spoke about his new project, why it’s important to motivate up-and-coming artists from the city, and his experience opening for Lil Baby.
Check out the full interview below:
Video Cred: @shotbyreezy
