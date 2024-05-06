Listen Live
Pop Culture

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
MeganTheeStallion

Source: General / MeganTheeStallion

Summer’s around the corner and Megan Thee Stallion is not only gearing up to hit the road, but she’s also connecting with listeners with the “I Think I Love Her” freestyle PLUS she dropped a number for the Hotties to text her.

Text Megan Thee Stallion: (832) 210-1202 and check out the “I Think I Love Her” Freestyle below.

 

Hottie Hotline: Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Freestyle Plus Exclusive Phone Number For Fans  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close