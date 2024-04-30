Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Tried to Buy Her Silence for $300

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day has never shied away from speaking her truth when it comes to her relationship and history with Hip Hop mogul, Diddy. In TMZ’s new documentary, “The Downfall of Diddy,” she has more to say about her more recent dealings with the billionaire businessman.

With the documentary set to premiere this Sunday on Tubi, clips of Aubrey’s sitdown with the media outlet are going viral, and according to the singer, Diddy tried to buy her silence for $300. In one clip, Aubrey explains that Diddy’s decision last year to “give” certain artists he worked with their publishing rights came with a few conditions: don’t speak badly about him, his companies, or anyone closely connected to him.

“I received the publishing deal,” said Aubrey. “I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me. I’ll tell you: $300.30. For a full release of all claims against Diddy and many other players…I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible.”

The ex-Bad Boys Entertainment artist went on to say that the publishing deal specifically asked her to stay silent and never speak poorly about “a human,” presumably Diddy. She also claims that she had to sign an NDA, despite a rep for Diddy saying that not “all” artists signed NDAs.