Wendy William’s Ex Husband Accuses Guardian of Stealing Money

Wendy Williams ex-husband Kevin Hunter is making some serious allegations against the TV star’s court-appointed guardian.

In his latest attempt to get his alimony payments restarted, Kevin accused Sabrina Morrissey of pocketing extra money from Wendy’s finances. He claims that Sabrina will not let him see any of Wendy’s financial records and has not given him a sufficient reason as to why he hasn’t received any alimony payments since 2022. However, Sabrina claims that Kevin is no longer legally entitled to any more money.

According to a recently filed suit, the initial agreement between Wendy and Kevin put forth that he would get severance pay if Wendy’s yearly income was “less than 2 times her then yearly salary as of February 1, 2020.” Sabrina alleges that since the end of the “Wendy Williams Show,” Wendy has only received two payments totaling a little more than $2,000 and that Kevin was actually overpaid more than $100,000 in alimony that he needs to pay back.

During a recent court hearing, Kevin explained to the judge why this doesn’t make sense, considering Wendy was reportedly paid more than $400,000 for her latest Lifetime documentary.

“Whatever she signed made $500,000 plus. Meanwhile, Ms. Morrissey is telling me there is no money, but everyone’s wearing all the finest in the production…She’s clearly very in tune with production as she’s been signing off on it,” said Kevin.

The judge presiding over the case ultimately decided that Sabrina has acted unreasonably and ruled that she must turn over Wendy’s financial records to Kevin.