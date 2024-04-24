U.S. Senate Passes Potential Tik Tok Ban

The Senate has officially passed a $95 billion spending package that could ban Tik Tok if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell the social media platform within a year.
The bill passed with a 79-18 vote and includes financial aid to Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. It is now headed to President Biden’s desk for signature, which he said he would give if such a bill passed in Congress.
According to reports, if ByteDance decides to sell Tik Tok, the deal could be worth tens of billions of dollars. However, experts think that’s unlikely, with many expecting a long fight in court over the bill’s passage.
