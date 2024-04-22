Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Brown & Quavo Fire Shots in New Diss Records

Published on April 22, 2024

The simmering beef between Quavo and Chris Brown is coming to a boil, as the two artists dropped new diss records against each other over the weekend.

After making a direct shot aimed at Quavo in the song “Freak” on his new album, 11:11, Chris Brown released “Weakest Link,” and he empties the clip.

Quavo talkin’ like he a thug, n*gga, you a b*tch with dreads (You a b*tch)

Can’t wait to see the day that you back up all of that sh*t you said (You on)

He goes on to say that although Quavo dated his ex, Karrueche, Chris claims he slept with one of Quavo’s exes as well. Quavo has had just one public relationship with fellow rapper, Saweetie, so fans and social media users immediately concluded that is who Chris is referring to in the song.

You f*cked my ex-ho, that’s cool, I don’t give no f*ck, lil’ n*gga (Still a b*tch)

Cause I f*cked your ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I’m up, lil’ n*gga (I’m up)

They say revenge is sweet (revenge is sweet, yeah)

In response, Quavo dropped is own diss record called, “Tender”.

The two musicians have been feuding for years since 2017 after Quavo started dating Karrueche, who dated Chis from 2011 to 2015, and ultimately filed a restraining order against him. According to reports, Chris felt betrayed by Quavo, as he considered him a good friend.

Quavo and Karrueche never confirmed that they were an item, but were spotted together several times.

 

