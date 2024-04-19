Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.
RELATED: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers
“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.
RELATED: Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers
No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.
RELATED: Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: "This Your Last Day Playing Dumb"
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship