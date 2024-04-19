Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.

