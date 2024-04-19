Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers Cleared By NFL After Investigation

Published on April 19, 2024

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been cleared by the NFL after an investigation into a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL concluded there wasn’t enough sufficient evidence in the investigation to discipline the 2023 first-round draft pick.

RELATED: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers

“There will be no action taken by the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “Flowers remains eligible to participate in all team activities.”

Baltimore County Police also suspended an investigation into a domestic violence call in January in Owings Mills.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers

No charges were filed against the star wide receiver.

RELATED: Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

