Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Published on March 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers will be hosting a youth football camp this July in Severn, MD.

Scheduled for July 19, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Archbishop Spalding High School, the camp is for children ages 6 to 16 and will provide children with “valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.”

Participants can expect lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. Additionally, children will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Every attendee will receive a camp team photo with Zay Flowers, a limited-edition Zay Flowers FlexWork Football Camp shirt, and will be able to take home items from event sponsors.

For pricing and additional details, click here for more info.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close