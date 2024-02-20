Baltimore County Police Close Investigation Involving Ravens Zay Flowers

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County police have announced that the investigating involving Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is now closed. This is following a domestic violence event that allegedly took place in Owings Mills, Maryland. The NFL said last week it was in the “early stages” of looking into the matter, and Flowers was subject to a suspension without pay depending on what the league’s review finds.

According to police, a woman said she was physically assaulted and was left with multiple bruises. The woman reportedly called police during the assault, but informed the communications officer that she was okay and did not need medical treatment, according to case documents.

It looks like with the new information received Zay should be ok however, should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.