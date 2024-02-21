92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police have closed without charges an investigation into an incident of alleged domestic violence last month involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

A woman showed up to the Acton Police Department in Massachusetts last month to report a “violent domestic incident” involving an NFL player in Owings Mills. She told police that the suspect’s brother drew a gun, according to police records released Tuesday. She declined to identify the NFL player or seek further action from law enforcement, officers wrote. Instead, she questioned police about what would happen if she filed a report.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘A really bad ten minutes’: Report of domestic violence brings no charges for Ravens’ Zay Flowers