Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a winning season for Megan Thee Stallion. With new collaborations with Nike and Planet Fitness, music on repeat, and a Hot Girl Summer Tour with cities already sold out, she is the Number One Hot Girl Coach!

Now, the Houston rapper looks to take her winning status to Celebrity Family Feud. According to her most recent social media post, Meg and her family will be featured on an upcoming show episode.

“This might be in the top 5 of best family feud episodes. I CANT WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE THIS,” the “HISS” star captioned her carousel post. The April 8 announcement featured ten pictures.

Meet #TeamMegan On Celebrity Family Feud

In the shots, Megan gives bold baddie energy in a red leather corset and pants. Her hair is styled in long, wavy, and dark tresses.

Also featured in the pics is #TeamMegan. Teammates include celebrity stylist Bryon Javar, Meg’s manager Travis Farris, and Kellon Deryck, Meg’s forever best friend, mean girl partner, and celebrity hair and beauty ambassador. All team members match the femcee’s energy in red.

Megan’s fans jumped into her comment section with well-wishes for the show. Between praise and encouragement, fans also dropped thoughts on Steve Harvey‘s hit gameshow and ways to win.

“I better not hear yall saying good answer when yall know the answer ain’t good ,” wrote one fan. “Ouuu I can’t wait to watch. I know these answers bout to be funny af ,” said another.

Celebrity Family Feud, renewed this past February, is in its 10th season. Like the non-A-list version, celebrities guess the answers to questions that groups of respondents answer.

But unlike the daily version, celebrities play for their favorite charities instead of prize money. Last year’s notable contestants included Tiffany Haddish, Detroit Lions players, and Gayle King.

The ABC franchise hasn’t announced when #TeamMegan will appear on TV, but we have no doubt it will be one of the most entertaining shows ever.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Winning Season Continues On The Basketball Court

Megan’s Family Feud participation news comes as the hip hop “IT” girl turned heads recently in a bombshell basketball fit. On April 7, Megan sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

While NBA all-stars were on the court, all eyes were on the 29-year-old. She wore a plunging halter-style top, giving her cleavage the center stage, fitted black pants, and carried a lime green Hermes.

Yes, Megan was definitely on her “Hot Girl Sh*t.”

See her fabulous ensemble below. Whether it’s rooting for a sexy fit that makes the girlies gag or guessing answers on a game show, we are #TeamMegan all the way.

RELATED

Attention Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Coming To A City Near You

Megan Thee Stallion Teamed Up With Planet Fitness To Release A Second Merch Brand, ‘Thee Hottie Drop’

Megan Thee Stallion Is On A Winning Streak – Next Up Is ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com