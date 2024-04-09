Listen Live
My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like

Published on April 9, 2024

Hot 107.9 Who's Hot Artist Showcase Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

As one of the baddest emcees to come out of Baton Rouge in a minute, Fredo Bang has definitely proven to be a rapper willing to take a few risks.

Many will be able to witness what we mean live and in full effect when he hits the road later this spring on his Yes, I’m Sad Tour.

…yeah, sure!

 

Although we find it hard to believe that a high-energy spirit like Bang would be embarking on a “sad” tour, he might still be a little upset over his first-time experience doing indoor skydiving. Based on the hilarious “My First Time” story he told us this week — the studio could barely stop laughing! — it’s safe to assume our guy is not hopping out any real planes at no point in the foreseeable future. We can’t blame you, homie!

Watch Fredo Bang break down why indoor skydiving doesn’t come as easy as emceeing for the latest segment of “My First Time” below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Fredo Bang Gives A REAL Recollection Of What Indoor Skydiving Is Like appeared first on Black America Web.

