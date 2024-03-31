Chiefs Wide Receiver Wanted By Dallas Police After Major Car Accident

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Wanted By Dallas Police After Major Car Accident

Dallas Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in their investigation of a major accident Saturday in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said the preliminary investigation determined:

“A driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, near University Boulevard, where both lost control of their vehicles.”

Lowman also said:

“The Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and “hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.” The occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette ran from the crash without stopping to see if anyone needed medical help or providing any of their information.”

When asked about injuries Lowman said:

“Two drivers were treated at the crash site for minor injures, and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.”

Here is the crash that was caught on a Dashcam:

Kayla Quinn, 27, told Dallas Morning News in an interview that:

She was driving home from the Fort Worth Zoo with her 4-year-old son Saturday when the crash began. She said her car mirror shattered, which prevented her from seeing much as she tried to pull over. Multiple vehicles spun or flipped in the air, she recalled. After she came to a stop, she looked back and saw men from the Lamborghini appear to pull someone out of the Corvette.

Five men from the Lamborghini and the Corvette then walked away on the shoulder of the expressway. Quinn said they appeared to be headed to a nearby train station.

“No one stopped,” Quinn told Dallas Morning News. “We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I’m saying? It’s the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y’all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone’s OK, someone’s alive, you know?”

Quinn told the Dallas Morning News. a pair of white cleats were left in the back of the Lamborghini. She said one of the other witnesses said they took guns and bags from the vehicles before they left.

Lastly Quinn said:

“I’m just blessed that I was able to walk out of there because it could have been so much worse.”

