Beyoncé May Be Back On Tour Soon

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Speculation is mounting that Beyoncé may announce a new world tour for 2024 following the debut of her latest album, ‘Cowboy Carter’. After captivating audiences with her 2023 tour across Europe and the United States, anticipation is high among her global fanbase for potential performances in Oceania, Africa, and Asia.

With the recent release of ‘Renaissance Act II’, insiders suggest that an announcement concerning a tour could be next. Fans and industry experts are waiting for confirmation, as the momentum surrounding Beyoncé’s next moves continues to build.