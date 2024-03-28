When it comes to our ATL music legends, we show pride in the ones who paved the way for the South to be one of the most influential destinations in rap!
That’s why we practically rolled out the red carpet for our sit-down with Trillville. With a new album on the horizon in the form of the highly-anticipated Welcome To Crunkville, which also comes paired with a biopic to boot, it was the perfect time to check in with Don P, LA and Dirty Mouth for the one time.
RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard
Colorful casting aside — get em, Scrappy! — Trillville is making sure to cross their “T’s” and dot their “I’s” when it comes to this project, mainly by having all the original players involved and releasing a musical component that fits into everything perfectly. The fellas seemed real excited for what’s in store while speaking with Incognito and DJ Misses, which as we all know is always a vibe.
Watch our full interview with the whole Trillville right here on Posted On The Corner:
- Derrick Hayes Gives The Story Behind Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks & Tapping Into Entrepreneurship
- Drip & Zay Speak On Collaborating As A Duo & Representing Southern Rap With New EP
The post Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back appeared first on Black America Web.
Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
Radio One Baltimore Job Fair - $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons