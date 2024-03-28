Halle Bailey Shows Of Her Post-Baby Body In A Bangin’ Birthday Bikini Pic

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey’s post-baby snap back was on full display in her most recent Instagram photo. The actress, who gave birth to her first child this past January, took to Instagram to show off her banging body with her son Halo hanging from her hip.

Bailey posted a carousel of photos featuring her boyfriend, DDG, and their son, Halo, in a tropical backdrop that looked calm and serene. The family of three appears to be on vacation to celebrate the “Little Mermaid” actress’s 24th birthday. She was all smiles as she stood holding her baby boy in a purple bikini covered in mud from head to toe.

“this is 24 ,” Bailey captioned her photo.

The comment section was full of birthday wishes, along with commentary on her swift snap back.

“Baby I just keep staring at the body, what spell did you do for the snapback?” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “What? I could’ve sworn u was just in her stomach little man .”

The female body is capable of amazing things. Most women feel pressured to snap back to their pre-baby size within months of giving birth, inciting unnecessary stress to lose the extra weight. Returning to pre-baby weight might be an easy transition for other women because of genetics, breastfeeding, remaining active during the pregnancy, and more. But it is normal to shed the baby weight 6-12 months after delivery. Whether it takes time to shed the extra pounds or it falls off effortlessly, all women should be championed for carrying a human life and bringing them into the world.

We celebrate Bailey’s post-baby body the same way we celebrate Ciara’s. The “Level Up” singer recently had her 4th child, and she’s been flaunting a curvier figure that looks stunning on the singer.

These women look amazing! What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess

Congratulations! Halle Bailey Is A Boy Mom

Ayesha Curry Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump At The NYC ‘Irish Wish’ Premiere

Halle Bailey Shows Of Her Post-Baby Body In A Bangin’ Birthday Bikini Pic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com