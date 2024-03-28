Mayor Brandon Scott has come to expect overt and not-so-overt racism.
The latest example came in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Within hours, Scott said he started to notice social media posts labeling him as a “DEI Mayor.”
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Racists called Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott a ‘DEI mayor.’ Here’s how he responded
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
92Q Tesla Giveaway
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Radio One Baltimore Job Fair - $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons