Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Syringes and heroin powder on black background with red blue neon light. Addict concept

Source: Vladimir Sukhachev / Getty

A drug known as “pink cocaine” has been rising in popularity and is raising concerns among health officials, more specifically in South America.

What is Pink Cocaine?

Pink cocaine 2C-B is a synthetic drug, also referred to as a “designer drug.”. According to zinniahealth.com, Pink Cocaine is a psychedelic that is similar to the natural psychedelic mescaline, with side effects that are similar to LSD.

Pink Cocaine apparently originated in Colombia, where it is popular in the club drug scene. This drug is also growing at raves and other parties in Europe, particularly the Netherlands. The synthetic hallucinogen is typically a mixture of two or more drugs, including but not limited to: MDMA, Ecstacy, Mescaline, Ketamine, Phenylethylamine, and Cocaine.

RELATED: Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit

Pink cocaine is currently considered a Schedule I controlled substance with no approved medical uses.

Other street names for pink cocaine include:

  • Toonies
  • Tuci
  • Tucibi
  • Nexus
  • Erox
  • Performax
  • Synergy
  • Bromo

 

The U.S. Department of Justice issued a memo in 2021, detailing the resurgence of 2C-B on the party scene.

Where did Pink Cocaine come from?

American Chemist Alexander Shulgin is credited with synthesizing 2C-B in 1974. The drug was briefly used experimentally in psychotherapy.before becoming a popular party drug in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Today, the drug is chemically synthesized in South America, more predominantly in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay, countries where drug trafficking is rapidly increasing.

What are the side effects of Pink Cocaine?

The side effects of the drug are similar to legitimate cocaine and include the following:

  • Euphoria
  • Increased energy
  • Restlessness
  • Increased heart rate
  • High blood pressure
  • Decreased appetite
  • Distorted perception
  • Headache
  • Dehydration
  • Anxiety
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Blurred vision

Can you overdose on Pink Cocaine?

It is possible to overdose on Pink Cocaine as a result of too much consumption. Signs you or someone you know may be experiencing a Pink Cocaine overdose include:

  • Extreme anxiety
  • Extreme agitation
  • Increased body temperature
  • Excessive sweating
  • Disorientation/confusion
  • Hallucinations
  • Seizures
  • Clammy skin
  • Limp body
  • Unresponsiveness
  • Respiratory depression
  • Coma

To learn more about Pink Cocaine, visit zinniahealth.com,

READ MORE:

RELATED: Kensington Narcotics Bust Nets $1.5 Million in Drugs, 175 Arrests Made

RELATED: Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession “He Tried to Eat the Drugs”

RELATED: Staying Sober: Fifteen Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Francis Scott Key Bridge and Baltimore skyline at night
Local

Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Beauty

Yung Miami Went Makeup-Free On her IG And Challenged Other ‘Pretty Girls’ To Do The Same

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close