92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few years since Will Smith alienated a chunk of his fanbase when he slapped fire out of Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards in 2022. But are those the same fans willing to let bygones be bygones and support him at the box office?

We shall find out as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will once again reconnect to bring a brand new installment to the hugely popular Bad Boys franchise, which dropped its first trailer for the film just this Tuesday (March 26). In the new upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die, we find Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) on the run from the law as they’re being framed by some powerful people who made sure their Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) died a “dirty” cop.

With authorities on their tail and a powerful cartel in their way, Lowrey and Burnett go on a mission to not only clear their names but also that of their dearly departed captain. Looking like they’re in the latest sequel to the Fast & Furious saga, the two men find themselves duking it out with bad guys everywhere from a military transport helicopter to the streets of Miami. And of course we get a shot of Will Smith running through highway traffic in a tank top with a gun in his hand. That must be in his contract for these movies.

Check out the trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters June 7 in the comments section below.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com