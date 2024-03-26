Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found

While we’re still gathering information on the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse, we have received a new update on the search for those on the bridge. Sources say five vehicles that were on the bridge at the time of the collision have been found using sonar technology.
CNN reports,
Authorities have been able to find three passenger vehicles, a cement truck and a fifth vehicle submerged in the water using infrared and side-scan sonar technology, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told CNN.
Up to eight dive teams were in the water performing search and rescue operations, he said, noting he’s unsure if the fifth car is a passenger or work vehicle.
